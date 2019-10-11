Coach’s Corner: Fort Benton Head Coach Jory Thompson

By Leo Goldman SWX

“Welcome into the SWX studio, i’m joined today on coaches corner by Fort Benton head football coach Jory Thompson, coach thank you so much for coming in.

Thank you for having me.

We are in week seven of the football season, I can’t believe I’m saying that, It feels like we just started. We’ve actually had two falls, two winters. I know the other day, you guys had a practice in the snow. Tell me about how fun that was, that has to be one of the most rewarding parts of your job.

The players love it, the athletes like it, the boys just love it. It adds kind of a different element change, anytime you have an element change, it changes the dynamic of practice a little bit. Whether it’s hot, and that’s tough to deal with sometimes. when you get that first snow, first snow day is a lot of fun. We did the Packers slide, it was a lot of fun.

I sure hope you have all wheel drive, because you are going to need it.

It seems like it.

Congratulations on all the success so far this season, I know you always say The regular season is just that, you haven’t accomplished anything until the postseason. Let’s talk about the season for a little bit though, what do you attribute the success to?

I would attribute it to the boys. It’s like they always say, it’s not about the X’s and O’s, it’s about the Johnny’s and Joe’s. We’ve got boys that love to work hard.

So it’s a little bit of a parallel between this year and last year for you. Last year You started 0-4 and finished the season on a four game win streak. The season has definitely been a different ride, what is so different about this year‘s team?

I tell them, technically, we have won ten in a row, we are rolling. I think we made some changes last year, and remedied some stuff. I just think we have great boys, and they’re in the right position and they’re making plays.

Another parallel between last year and this year, you have had one game, no games actually where your offense has scored less than 46 points. What is so different about the play-calling that is getting your offense in the endzone time and time again?

I don’t know if I would attribute it to the play calling, I think I’m pretty boring on the play calling.

No flea flickers yet.

One of my assistant coaches is my wife, she’s an unpaid assistant coach. She’s critical of everything I do every night.

You have to call every play that she does though.

We don’t pass the ball enough, we’re not exciting and high-octane enough for her likes. What it comes down to, it doesn’t matter what play I call? we have a bunch of boys that wanna lineup and execute it. They’ve done a great job of having purpose on each play, lining up and taking care of their job all eight of them so that we can have a successful offensive unit.

Last question for you Coach, I know you’re going to be a little biased on this one. How high do you think the ceiling is for your team here in 2019?

I think it’s unlimited. I really do. We’ve got great players, I feel like offensively, I tell them, we have too many weapons. Pick your poison, we can beat you a lot of different ways.

Alright Coach, thank you so much and thanks for being here on Coach’s Corner.”