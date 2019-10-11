Area Sports Menu for Saturday, October 12

Basketball

College women: FanFest at Gonzaga, 4 p.m.

Cross country

College: Washington State, Gonzaga, Idaho, CC Spokane at Inland Empire Championships in Lewiston, 10 a.m.

High school: Richland Invite, Hole in the Wall at Lakewood HS, both 9 a.m.; Tracy Walters Invitational at Audubon Park, 11; Bob Weisel Moscow Invitational, 4 p.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona State, 12:30 p.m.; Washington at Arizona, 8. Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m.; Idaho at Portland State, 2. NWC: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark, 1 p.m.

Golf

College men: Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Woodburn, Oregon, 8:30 a.m.

College women: Washington State at Stanford Intercollegiate. Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Woodburn, Oregon.

Hockey

WHL: Victoria at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Creston, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 2:30 p.m. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, Blue Mountain at North Idaho, both 2:15 p.m.

College women: WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. NWC: Willamette at Whitworth, noon. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, Blue Mountain at North Idaho, both noon.

High school boys: IEL 4A: Sandpoint at Moscow, noon. IML: Orofino at Priest River, 1 p.m.; Timberlake at Grangeville, 2.

High school girls: IEL 4A: Moscow at Sandpoint, noon. IML: Timberlake at Grangeville, 2 p.m. Nonleague: Lakeside (WA) at University Prep, 11:30 a.m.; Hermiston at Clarkston, 2 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Washington State at Chic-Fil-A Invite in Fresno, California. Idaho at Boise State, 9 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

College women: Washington State at Beach Tennis Tournament in Long Beach, California. Idaho at Washington Tournament.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon. NWC: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth, 6 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Big Bend, 2 p.m.

High school: IEL 4A: Moscow at Sandpoint, 2 p.m. IML: Bonners Ferry at St. Maries, 1:30 p.m. NE 2B: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Asotin, 4:30 p.m.; Reardan at Wilbur-Creston, 5. NE 1B: Cusick at Valley Christian, Columbia at Inchelium, Odessa at Curlew, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Republic, all noon; Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Curlew, Odessa at Republic, 4 p.m. Nonleague: Genesee at Colfax, Lake Roosevelt at Wilbur-Creston, both 1:30 p.m.; Ferris at Pullman, 4:30.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.