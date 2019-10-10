Week 6 prep football preview: Central Valley faces Mt. Spokane in marquee matchup of ranked teams

It’s a 4A/3A week in the Greater Spokane League, so there are no playoff implications on the line, but there are a few interesting matchups – especially in a couple of the smaller classifications.

In the GSL, Gonzaga Prep gets to enjoy a midseason bye week, while Mead travels to Huntington Beach, California, to face Marina HS and escape the winter-like weather around these parts.

Game of the Week

Central Valley (4-1, 2-0) vs Mt. Spokane (4-1, 0-0), Friday at 5 p.m. at Albi Stadium: The marquee matchup in the area this week features the 4A CV Bears against the 3A Wildcats in the early game at Albi.

Mt. Spokane recovered from its loss to Mead in the Battle of the Bell to handle University 42-6. The Wildcats were led, as usual, by Kannon Katzer, who ran for 114 yards on seven carries with touchdown runs of 56 and 20 yards and added a touchdown reception.

Mt. Spokane enters play ranked No. 5 in state 3A by the Associated Press, while CV is ranked No. 8 among 4A schools.

The Bears are looking to bounce back from a 35-13 nonleague loss to Coeur d’Alene at home last week. CdA quarterback Jack Prka finished 33 of 42 for 351 yards with three TD passes, while CV’s Matt Gabbert was just 10 of 31 for 91 yards.

Gabbert tried to rally the Bears in the fourth quarter, hitting Cameron Sheley with an 8-yard touchdown pass. But on CV’s next possession he fired deep and was picked off by Colbey Nosworthy, who raced 80 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Dave Nichols: MtS 45-38; Sam Adams: MtS 35-28.

Best of the rest

Shadle Park (2-3, 0-0) vs Lewis and Clark (2-3, 0-2), Friday at 7:30 (Albi): The Highlanders had a tough time against Ferris at the Saxons’ homecoming last week, falling 49-6 after hanging tough against G-Prep the week before. LC was in a track meet with Post Falls and outlasted the Trojans 43-36 on Saturday behind Keani Guthmueller’s three touchdown runs and two interceptions. The Tigers are a different team with Guthmueller in the lineup and at full speed.

DN: LC 35-20; SA: LC 31-24.

Pullman (4-1, 1-0) at Clarkston (4-1, 1-0), Friday at 7: The No. 9-ranked Bantams edged West Valley 50-49 in overtime last week as Eddie Bergland ran for 157 yards with a pair of touchdowns to stake their claim to the Great Northern League title race. Up next: a home game against a tough Pullman team, which has allowed just 6.8 points per game with a pair of shutouts.

DN: CLK 31-30; SA: PUL 21-20.

West Valley (3-2, 0-1) at Lakeland (2-4), Friday at 7: WV’s Eagles hope to get past a tough Hawks team this week and will watch the scoreboard to see if Pullman can knock off Clarkston to make next week’s WV-Pullman matchup meaningful to the league race.

DN: WV 28-20; SA: WV 20-14.

Riverside (4-1, 2-1) at Colville (3-1, 1-1), Friday at 7: The defending state champion Indians are taking everyone’s best shot and were edged by Deer Park last week on a blocked field-goal attempt with 23 seconds left. Colville, still ranked 10th in state 1A, can’t afford another setback, especially to a Rams team with just one loss. Riverside’s Sammy Desroches ran for 220 yards with three touchdowns in the Rams’ win over Lakeside last week.

DN: COLV 31-24; SA: COLV 28-13.

Liberty (4-1, 0-0) at Colfax (4-1, 1-0), Friday at 7: Three of the top 10 state 2B teams play in the same division of the same league, as Northeast 2B South foes face off this week. The 10th-ranked Liberty Lancers are led by Hayden Hardt, who had 275 rushing yards with a touchdown in a win over Davenport last week. The No. 9 Bulldogs rely on Jacob Brown, who rushed for three touchdowns and 206 yards in a win over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague. The winner will have to go through No. 6 Asotin for a division title.

DN: COLF 24-17. SA: COLF 22-21.