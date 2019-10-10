Prep volleyball roundup: Castan Sturm had 33 digs and Mead triumphed over Lake City

From staff reports

Castan Sturm had 33 digs and an ace and visiting Mead (4-2, 3-1) beat Lake City (7-2, 4-0) 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 13-25, 15-5 in a nonleague match on Thursday.

North Central def. Springdale 25-23, 25-19, 25-21: Bridget Todd had 24 digs with five aces and the Indians (3-3, 2-2) defeated the visiting Chargers (5-2, 3-0).

Post Falls def. Pullman 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20: Hanna Gecas recorded 27 digs with two aces and the Trojans (8-1, 7-0) defeated the Greyhounds (5-8-1, 0-4).

Great Northern League

East Valley def. Clarkston 25-23, 25-11, 25-23: Megan Lange recorded 20 assists, 17 digs and 17 aces and the Knights (4-3) defeated the Bantams (1-6). Amya Dahl led Clarkston with 12 assists and three aces.

Cheney def. West Valley 25-21, 25-16, 25-16: Sara Graham had 20 assists and the Blackhawks (5-3) defeated the Eagles (1-6). Riley young contributed 13 digs and two aces for West Valley.

Northeast A

Lakeside def. Riverside 25-16, 25-10, 25-19: Hannah Stires had 30 assists with 13 digs and the visiting Eagles (8-0) beat the Rams (4-4). Lexi Everett had eight kills and two blocks for Riverside.

Freeman def. Medical Lake 25-13, 25-12, 25-14: Janae Mueller had 19 assists and the Scotties (7-1) defeated the Cardinals (0-8).

Colville def. Deer Park 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17: Brooke Stutzer had nine kills and the Indians (6-4) beat the visiting Stags (2-7).

Northeast 2B

Colfax def. Liberty 25-22, 18-25, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14: Justice Brown had 25 assists, 25 digs and four aces while Kierstyn York had 19 kills and the Bulldogs (6-1) beat the visiting Lancers (7-1). Maisie Burnham had 25 kills and four aces for Liberty.

Chewelah def. Davenport 25-14, 25-15, 25-6: Elle Carpenter had 21 assists and 14 digs and the visiting Cougars (5-1) beat the Gorillas (0-4). Kylee Buchanan had 14 digs and four kills for Davenport.

Wilbur-Creston def. St. George’s 25-7, 25-16, 25-12: Mackenzie Arden had nine kills, four digs and four blocks and the Wildcats (3-3) beat the visiting Dragons (0-6).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague def. Upper Columbia Academy 25-19, 25-16, 25-7: Taylor Galbreath had 18 assists with 12 aces and the visiting Broncos (3-2) defeated the Lions (0-7).

Southeast 1B

Colton def. Asotin 25-19, 25-19, 25-13: Josie Schultheis had 30 digs, 11 kills and 11 blocks and the Wildcats (10-4, 6-3) defeated the Panthers (3-4, 3-3) in a nonleague match.

Pomeroy def. Touchet 25-17, 25-14, 25-17: Heidi Heytvelt had 41 assists and the Pirates (7-0) defeated the Indians (2-5). Sydney Watko had 11 digs with four aces for Pomeroy.

Tekoa-Rosalia def. Reardan 16-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-9: Trista Bogenreif had 30 assists and the Timberwolves (4-6) beat the visiting Indians (1-7).

Oakesdale def. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 25-12, 24-26, 25-13, 25-11: Gianna Anderson had 18 kills with 34 assists and the visiting Nighthawks (7-1) beat the Eagles (4-5). Ashlynn Archer had 14 kills, 12 digs and 12 blocks for St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene def. Lewiston 25-12, 25-18, 25-15: Elly Schraeder had 12 kills, four aces and four blocks and the visiting Vikins (4-1) defeated the Bengals (1-4) in a 5A Inland Empire League match. Lauren Phillips had 11 assists and two blocks for Lewiston.

Lakeland def. Sandpoint 25-22, 25-21, 25-13: Abbey Neff had 26 assists and the Hawks (4-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-2) in a 4A Inland Empire League match.

Priest River def. Bonners Ferry 11-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-10: Natalie Randolph had 15 kills with three aces and the Spartans (2-3) beat the visiting Badgers (0-7) in an Intermountain League match.

St. Maries def. Orofino 25-21, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 15-10: Allie Brebner had 23 digs and the visiting Lumberjacks (2-0) beat the Maniacs (0-2) in a Central Idaho League match.