Prep slowpitch softball roundup: Kennedy Sather’s home run helps Mead defeat Gonzaga Prep

From staff reports

Kennedy Sather hit a home run and added a double with four RBIs and two runs and visiting Mead (13-2, 10-1) defeated Gonzaga Prep (4-9, 3-9) 9-0 in a Greater Spokane League game on Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 15, Rogers 5 (G1): Sydney Wiyrick was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run and the Wildcats (12-1, 10-1) beat the Pirates (8-6, 6-5) in the first game of a doubleheader. Cassandra Swinger was 3 for 3 with a run for Rogers.

Mt. Spokane 24, Rogers 17 (G2): Emma Jay was 5 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs while Sydney Wiyrick was 4 for 6 with three doubles and four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (13-1, 11-1) beat the Pirates (8-7, 6-6) in the second game of a doubleheader. Destiney Sandbergen was 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Rogers.

Central Valley 7, Lewis and Clark 6: Arianna Roos was 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and the Bears (12-1, 12-0) beat the Tigers (7-7, 6-6). Madelyn Dibble had three RBIs for Lewis and Clark.

University 14, Ferris 13: Carly Bippes smacked a home run and added two RBIs and the visiting Titans (8-7, 6-6) defeated the Saxons (6-8, 5-7).

Cheney 12, North Central 1: Madison O’Riley went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (8-8, 6-6) defeated the Indians (1-11, 1-10). Valerie Marich had the lone RBI for North Central.