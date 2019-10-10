SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Prep slowpitch softball roundup: Kennedy Sather’s home run helps Mead defeat Gonzaga Prep

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Kennedy Sather hit a home run and added a double with four RBIs and two runs and visiting Mead (13-2, 10-1) defeated Gonzaga Prep (4-9, 3-9) 9-0 in a Greater Spokane League game on Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 15, Rogers 5 (G1): Sydney Wiyrick was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run and the Wildcats (12-1, 10-1) beat the Pirates (8-6, 6-5) in the first game of a doubleheader. Cassandra Swinger was 3 for 3 with a run for Rogers.

Mt. Spokane 24, Rogers 17 (G2): Emma Jay was 5 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs while Sydney Wiyrick was 4 for 6 with three doubles and four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (13-1, 11-1) beat the Pirates (8-7, 6-6) in the second game of a doubleheader. Destiney Sandbergen was 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Rogers.

Central Valley 7, Lewis and Clark 6: Arianna Roos was 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and the Bears (12-1, 12-0) beat the Tigers (7-7, 6-6). Madelyn Dibble had three RBIs for Lewis and Clark.

University 14, Ferris 13: Carly Bippes smacked a home run and added two RBIs and the visiting Titans (8-7, 6-6) defeated the Saxons (6-8, 5-7).

Cheney 12, North Central 1: Madison O’Riley went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (8-8, 6-6) defeated the Indians (1-11, 1-10). Valerie Marich had the lone RBI for North Central.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports