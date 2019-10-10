Prep girls soccer roundup: Madison Moloney’s 10 saves preserves West Valley’s win over Cheney
Thu., Oct. 10, 2019, 9:58 p.m.
Madison Moloney had 10 saves and West Valley (8-2-0-0, 6-1-0-0) beat visiting Cheney (9-3-0-0, 7-1-0-0) 3-2 in a Great Northern League game on Thursday.
Clarkston 2, East Valley 0: Jolee Nicholas scored twice and the Bantams (3-5-1-0) beat the visiting Knights (5-5-0-0).
Northeast A
Freeman 16, Medical Lake 1: Riley Hawley had four goals with two assists and the Scotties (11-1-0-0, 8-1-0-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-9-0-0, 0-8-0-0).
Deer Park 12, Colville 0: Ella Carnahan had three goals and an assist and the visiting Stags (11-1-0-0, 9-0-0-0) shut out the Indians (3-7-0-0, 3-5-0-0).
Lakeside 16, Riverside 0.
Northeast 2B
St. George’s 2, Davenport 1: Cambrie Rickard had two goals and the visiting Dragons (3-3-0-0, 1-0-0-0) beat the Gorillas (5-1-0-0, 1-1-0-0). Darby Soliday scored a goal for Davenport.
