Prep football roundup: Jovan Ruffin scores twice to help Ferris top North Central

UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 10, 2019, 10:18 p.m.

From staff reports

Jovan Ruffin rushed for 71 yards on nine carries with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and Ferris beat North Central 48-0 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A nonleague matchup at Albi Stadium on Thursday.

Brent Jones led the the Saxons (5-1) with 94 yards rushing on five carries with a 58-yard TD run while Nate Schlosser added 52 yards on five carries with a 29-yard touchdown run.

Jack Clavel went 6 of 9 for 48 yards with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Casey Hocking.

The Saxons got interception returns for touchdowns by Jason Jones (33 yards) and Kruz Wheeler (38 yards).

The Indians (0-6) were led by Kade Garvey with 44 yards rushing on 16 carries. Carter Strom completed 9 of 16 pass attempts for 42 yards.

University 28, Rogers 7: Larry Kennedy scored on a 29-yard reception and returned a punt 50 yards for a score and the Titans (1-5) topped the Pirates (1-5) in a nonleague game at Albi Stadium.

Kennedy caught three passes for 64 yards. Elijah Morse completed 6 of 11 pass attempts for 102 yards and two TDs. Morse also gained 57 yards on 12 carries with an 18-yard touchdown run.

Jesse Atwood returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown for Rogers. Casey Jeske completed 7 of 14 pass attempts for 78 yards for the Pirates.

Deer Park 49, Lakeside 7: Bennett Lim scored four touchdowns and the No. 6-ranked Stags (6-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-5, 1-3) in a Northeast A League game.

Lim had five receptions for 150 yards with touchdown catches of 72 and 36 yards, as well as 91 yards rushing and a 16-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard interception return for another score.

Matthew Jorgensen hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Chaz Bird for the Stags.

Logan Allen returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown for Lakeside.

