On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10:55 p.m.: Formula One Racing, Japanese Grand Prix qualifying … ESPN2

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis … TBS

Basketball, NBA preseason

5 p.m.: Utah at New Orleans … NBA/Root (Comcast only)

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Ottawa at Toronto … ESPNEWS

Football, college

4 p.m.: Lafayette at Princeton … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico … CBS Sports

5 p.m.: (20) Virginia at Miami … ESPN

7 p.m.: Colorado at (13) Oregon … FS1

Football, high school

5 p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. Central Valley … SWX

7 p.m.: O’Dea at Eastside Catholic … Root

7:30 p.m.: Shadle Park vs. Lewis and Clark … SWX

Golf

5 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Italian Open … Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Champions Tour, SAS Championship … Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Houston Open … Golf

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): European PGA Tour, Italian Open … Golf

Gymnastics

6:30 p.m.: FIG World Championship … NBC Sports

Hockey, college

4 p.m.: Air Force at Notre Dame … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Mixed Martial Arts

7 p.m.: PFL Playoffs … ESPN2

Rugby

9:30 p.m.: World Cup, New Zealand vs. Italy … NBC Sports

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): World Cup, Ireland vs. Samoa … NBC Sports

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, France vs. Iceland … ESPN2

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League, U.S. vs. Cuba … FS1

Volleyball, college

6 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.

8 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford … Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Lake City at Post Falls … 92.5-FM

7:30 p.m.: Shade Park vs. Lewis and Clark … 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Prince George at Spokane … 103.5-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series, Sugarlands Shine 250 qualifying … FS1

9 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship … NBC

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series, Sugarlands Shine 250 … FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying … NBC Sports

2:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship … NBC Sports

10:05 p.m.: Formula One Racing, Japanese Grand Prix … ESPN

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis … TBS

5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay/Houston … Fox 28

Basketball, NBA preseason

5 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland … NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: South Carolina at (3) Georgia … ESPN

9 a.m.: (16) Michigan at Illinois … ABC

9 a.m.: tba … CBS Sports

9 a.m.: (23) Memphis at Temple … ESPN2

9 a.m.: Miami-Ohio at Western Michigan … ESPNU

9 a.m.: (6) Oklahoma vs. (11) Texas … Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Duke … Root

12:30 p.m.: Florida State at (2) Clemson … ABC

12:30 p.m.: (1) Alabama at (24) Texas A&M … CBS

12:30 p.m.: BYU at South Florida … CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: (25) Cincinnati at Houston … ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: UConn at Tulane … ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Washington State at (18) Arizona State … Pac-12

1 p.m.: Texas Tech at (23) Baylor … FS1

1 p.m.: Sacramento State at Montana … SWX

1 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia … ESPN

4 p.m.: Fresno State at Air Force … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Mississippi at Missouri … ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Navy at Tulsa … ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: (10) Penn State at (17) Iowa … ABC

4:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota … FS1

4:30 p.m.: USC at (9) Notre Dame … NBC

5 p.m.: Utah at Oregon State … Pac-12

5 p.m.: (7) Florida at (5) LSU … ESPN

7:15 p.m.: Hawaii at (14) Boise State … ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State … CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Washington at Arizona … FS1

Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Champions Tour, SAS Championship … Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Houston Open … Golf

3 a.m. (Sunday): European PGA Tour, Italian Open … Golf

Gymnastics

Noon: FIG World Championship … NBC

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Calgary at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)

Rugby

10:30 p.m.: World Cup, U.S. vs. Tonga … NBC Sports

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): World Cup, Japan vs. Scotland … NBC Sports

Triathlon

9 a.m.: Ironman World Championship … NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis … 700-AM

5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay/Houston … 700-AM

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: Washington State at (18) Arizona State … 920-AM

1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington … 700-AM

1 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark … 1230-AM

2 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State … 92.5-FM

8 p.m.: Washington at Arizona … 107.1-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Victoria at Spokane … 103-5-FM

Sports talk

8 a.m.: On the Goal Line … 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NHRA Drag Racing, Carolina Nationals … FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com 500 … NBC

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay/Houston … FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

Noon: Cleveland at Boston … NBA

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington … NBA

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay … NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … Fox 28

10 a.m.: New Orleans at Jacksonville … CBS

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at N.Y. Jets … CBS

5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers … NBC

Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Champions Tour, SAS Championship … Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Houston Open … Golf

Gymnastics

8 p.m.: FIG World Championship … NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Vegas at Los Angeles … Root

Marathon

8 a.m.: Chicago Marathon … NBC Sports

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Wales vs. Croatia … ESPN

Soccer, college men

Noon: Michigan at Indiana … ESPNU

4 p.m.: California at UCLA … Pac-12

Soccer, college women

11 a.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma … Root

Noon: Stanford at Oregon … Pac-12

2 p.m.: Texas A&M at Auburn … ESPNU

Volleyball, college

10 a.m.: Yale at Princeton … ESPNU

11 a.m.: Michigan at Nebraska … ESPN2

1 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado … ESPN2

2 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford … Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay/Houston … 700-AM

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.