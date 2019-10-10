Kelcey Cavarra’s late goal lifts Arizona past WSU

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Kelcey Cavarra’s goal in the 81st minute Thursday night lifted 25th-ranked Arizona to a 1-0 victory over No. 15 Washington State in a Pac-12 Conference women’s soccer match at WSU’s Lower Soccer Field.

Cavarra tallied her winner after the Wildcats earned a corner kick to set up the scoring opportunity. Hallie Pearson served the corner into the box to Samantha Falasco, who headed the ball to Cavarra’s feet before the midfielder deposited the ball in the goal.

The loss was the Cougars’ second in their past three games following a 9-1 start, and WSU slipped to 2-2 in the conference. Arizona (8-3, 2-2) successfully rebounded from a loss to USC last weekend.

WSU controlled the game early but had little to show for it on the scoreboard. The Cougars were the aggressor in the first half with three shots on goal and four corner kicks but couldn’t tally a goal. Arizona was not credited with a shot on goal until Falasco’s attempt in the 44th minute.

WSU returns to its home field Sunday to play Arizona State at 1 p.m.