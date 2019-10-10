Argos Dig Their Way To A Clean Field

By Leo Goldman SWX

It was a winter wonderland here this morning in October, but the show must go on for University of Providence, they have two soccer games going on tomorrow. Luckily, a few Argos have donated their time to help make sure that the games will be played.

“Well you know, it’s a great thing. Like I told people from the start, One of the reasons I took the job up here it’s because of the great people up here and it showed this morning. 730, eight in the morning, most of the athletic department was out here working and then the kids showed up. We just about got ‘er done today.” Said Tony Arnston.

That’s Argos head cross country coach Tony Arnston. He heard about the snow buildup this morning and sprung into action.

Arnston has no doubt that the games will be played tomorrow, and that the treasure state spirit is responsible for that.

“Oh, definitely. They’re going to play. there’s no question. That’s what he said, we have to find a solution. You know, Montana people are good people. They’re going to come out and get it done so the kids can play.”

Thanks to the help of the university of providence community, Argo field should be in ready to go for tomorrow.