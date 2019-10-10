Area Sports Menu for Friday, October 11

Football

High school: IEL 5A: Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, Lake City at Post Falls, both 7 p.m. IEL 4A: Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m. GNL: Cheney at West Valley, Pullman at Clarkston, both 7 p.m. NEA: Newport at Medical Lake, Riverside at Colville, both 7 p.m. IML: Timberlake at Bonners Ferry, Priest River at Kellogg, both 7 p.m. CIL: Grangeville at St. Maries, 7 p.m. NE 2B: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Reardan, Liberty at Colfax, Davenport at Northwest Christian, all 7 p.m. NE 1B: Inchelium at Wellpinit, 3 p.m.; Columbia at Selkirk, Cusick at Republic, Curlew at Northport, all 7. Central Washington 1B: Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Waterville, Wilbur-Creston at Liberty Bell, both 7 p.m. SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Touchet, 3 p.m.; Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 7. Northstar: Lakeside (ID) at Clark Fork, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Central Valley vs. Mt. Spokane at Albi Stadium, 5 p.m.; Mead vs. Marina at Huntington Beach, California, 6; West Valley at Lakeland, Freeman at Okanogan, Lake Roosevelt at Chewelah, Manson at Kettle Falls, Pomeroy at Springdale, all 7; Shadle Park vs. Lewis and Clark at Albi, 7:30.

Golf

College women: Washington State at Stanford Intercollegiate.

Hockey

WHL: Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Chase at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: Treasure Valley at North Idaho, 3:15 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, 6:15.

College women: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho State, 3 p.m.; Idaho at Weber State, 6. NWAC: Treasure Valley at North Idaho, 1 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, 4.

High school girls: GSL: North Central vs. Shadle Park at Merkel Sports Complex, Gonzaga Prep at Rogers, both 4 p.m. IML: Grangeville at Kellogg, 3 p.m. Nonleague: Lakeside (WA) at Seattle Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Washington State at Chic-Fil-A Invite in Fresno, California. Idaho at College of Idaho, 3 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

College women: Washington State at Beach Tennis Tournament in Long Beach, California. Idaho at Washington Tournament.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 6 p.m.; Oregon State at Washington, 7. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado, 11 a.m. NWC: George Fox at Whitworth, 7 p.m. NWAC: Wenatchee Valley vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, Treasure Valley at North Idaho, both 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 10 a.m.; horse racing, 10:05. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.