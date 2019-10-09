SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston … FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

4:30 a.m.: Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers … NBA

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State … NBA

Basketball, WNBA finals

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington … ESPN2

Football, college

3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Syracuse at NC State … ESPN

6:15 p.m.: Louisiana Monroe at Texas State … ESPNU

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Kennedy at Todd Beamer … Root

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at New England … Fox 28/NFL

Golf

5 a.m.: European PGA Tour, The Italian Open … Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, The Houston Open … Golf

1 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, The Italian Open … Golf

Gymnastics

7 a.m.: FIG World Championship … NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Vegas at Arizona … Root (Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: Euro 2020 Qualifier, Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands … ESPNEWS

Soccer, college women

3 p.m.: Utah at USC … Pac-12

5 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA … Pac-12

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall