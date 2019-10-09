On the air
Wed., Oct. 9, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston … FS1
Basketball, NBA preseason
4:30 a.m.: Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers … NBA
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State … NBA
Basketball, WNBA finals
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington … ESPN2
Football, college
3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central … ESPNU
5 p.m.: Syracuse at NC State … ESPN
6:15 p.m.: Louisiana Monroe at Texas State … ESPNU
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Kennedy at Todd Beamer … Root
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at New England … Fox 28/NFL
Golf
5 a.m.: European PGA Tour, The Italian Open … Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, The Houston Open … Golf
1 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, The Italian Open … Golf
Gymnastics
7 a.m.: FIG World Championship … NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Vegas at Arizona … Root (Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: Euro 2020 Qualifier, Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands … ESPNEWS
Soccer, college women
3 p.m.: Utah at USC … Pac-12
5 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA … Pac-12
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
