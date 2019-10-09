SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Thursday, October 10

Football

High school: NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Deer Park, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Wallace at Mullan, 3 p.m.; Ferris vs. North Central at Albi Stadium, 4:45; University vs. Rogers at Albi, 7:30.

Soccer

College women: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington State, Arizona State at Washington, both 7 p.m.

High school boys: IML: St. Maries at Orofino, 5 p.m.; Coeur d’Alene Charter at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Sandpoint at Coeur d’Alene, 4 p.m.

High school girls: GNL: Cheney at West Valley, East Valley at Clarkston, both 4 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Riverside, Deer Park at Colville, Medical Lake at Freeman, all 4 p.m. IML: Coeur d’Alene Charter at Bonners Ferry, 5 p.m. Nonleague: Coeur d’Alene at Sandpoint, Lakeland at St. Maries, Priest River at Newport, all 4 p.m.

Softball

High school: GSL: Rogers at Mt. Spokane (DH), 3:30 p.m.; University at Ferris, Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Shadle Park at East Valley, Cheney at North Central, all 4.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

High school: GSL: Rogers at Shadle Park, 7 p.m. IEL 5A: Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m. GNL: Cheney at West Valley, East Valley at Clarkston, both 7 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Riverside, Medical Lake at Freeman, Deer Park at Colville, all 6:30 p.m. IML: Bonners Ferry at Priest River, Timberlake at Kellogg, both 7 p.m. NE 2B: Reardan at Tekoa-Rosalia, Liberty at Colfax, Chewelah at Davenport, St. George’s at Wilbur-Creston, all 6:30 p.m. NE 1B: Selkirk at Valley Christian, 6 p.m. CIL: St. Maries at Orofino, 7 p.m. Northstar: Lakeside (ID) at Wallace, 7 p.m. SE 1B: Prescott at Garfield-Palouse, Oakesdale at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, both 6 p.m. Nonleague: Springdale at North Central, 5:15 p.m.; Coeur d’Alene Charter at Genesis Prep, 6; Colton at Asotin, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Upper Columbia Academy, both 6:30; Mead at Lake City, Post Falls at Pullman, Newport at Priest River, all 7.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.; dog racing 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.

