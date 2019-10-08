Washington parks debuts new website

From staff reports

The Washington State Parks Foundation has launched a new website at waparks.org with added features and resources that make it easier for people to connect and share their experiences as they discover all the picturesque and unique parks the Evergreen State has to offer.

Supported by a partnership with WSECU, the new Washington State Parks Foundation’s website features an improved statewide interactive map and a new burgeoning trip reporting platform. Both features are designed to provide robust information for park users.

The trip reporting is in its infancy and over time will help create more engagement from park visitors as they share their Washington State Parks experiences, opening up a new world of adventures.

The website offers quick and easy access to essential park information that visitors might need before hitting the road. This includes special virtual tours of most individual parks. The website hosts more than 105 virtual tours, with more coming. These provide a 360-degree view and navigation tools that offer a scene-to-scene walkthrough of state parks, trails, campgrounds, retreat centers, interpretive centers and vacation houses.