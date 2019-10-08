Sentinel WR Jaxon Lee Talks Griz Commitment

By Keith Demolder SWX

The Montana football team is 5-1 going into its week off. And while there are plenty of positives to be taken away from this season, some in Missoula are already looking towards 2020 when a new crop of Treasure State talent will take the field for the Maroon and Silver.

One of those talented players will be Sentinel Spartan wide receiver Jaxon Lee.

Lee, who committed to play football for Montana in June of this year, will be joining a recruiting class filled with fellow Montana stars Drew Deck and Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Carson Rostad.

The Belgrade, MT native was previously an all-class stud at class-c dynasty Flint Creek where he led the Titans to back-to-back state titles.

But this year, Lee is now making a name for himself as one of many weapons for the third-ranked Spartans as a threat in the receiving and returning games.

And despite moving to Missoula this year (and being from Cats territory), the wide out has always been fond of the garden city.

“I’ve been a Griz fan since i was a little kid. Had season tickets since i was five,” Lee said. “Every Saturday, every home game…I’d paint the face up, get in Griz mode. That’s what I did with grandpa. I told my grandpa, “I’ll be out there one day.” And, stuck to it, worked for it. It means a lot, it means a second chance to keep playing so I’m excited.”