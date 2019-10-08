Pac-12 picks: With two conference losses each, Washington, Washington State ought to show urgency

The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks Week 7 of the Pac-12 football season.

Colorado at Oregon

Oregon by 20 1/2 (Fri. 7 p.m.; FS1) – Mario Cristobal’s offense has its usual firepower, but Oregon’s defense has come a long way since last season, giving up just 22 points in the last four games. Without Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado’s normally productive offense could be in trouble. The pick: Oregon 41, Colorado 24.

Washington State at Arizona State

ASU by 1 (Sat. 12:30 p.m.; Pac-12) – WSU’s last four games in the desert have produced 69 points or more. The Cougars are in a state of defensive disarray, but they have the offensive capability to score early and often on the Sun Devils. The pick: Will be in Saturday’s paper.

USC at Notre Dame

Notre Dame by 11 (Sat. 4:30; NBC) – USC’s been a mixed bag this season. The Trojans could eke out a three-point win in South Bend or lose by three touchdowns. The pick: Notre Dame 35, USC 24.

Utah at Oregon State

Utah by 13 1/2 (Sat. 5; Pac-12) – They’ve pulled off some surprising results the last few weeks – losing to Stanford by just three points and beating UCLA – but the Beavers would need something close to a miracle to upstage Utah, which is coming off a bye week. The pick: Utah 44, Oregon State 21.

Washington at Arizona

UW by 6 1/2 (Sat. 8; FS1) – For a team that set its targets on a repeat Pac-12 North title when this all began, Washington needs to show some urgency this weekend. It could mean a rude awakening for Khalil Tate and Arizona, who’ve yet to face a legitimate defense. The pick: Washington 35, Arizona 21.

Theo Lawson’s picks

Last week: 2-2 straight up; 1-3 against the spread

Overall: 32-13 straight up; 14-29 against the spread