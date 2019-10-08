On the air

SWX Home
Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

2 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta … TBS

5:30 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Dodgers … TBS

Basketball, NBA preseason

5 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago … ESPN

5 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee … Root

Football, college

5 p.m.: Appalachian State at Louisiana Lafayette … ESPN2

Golf

1 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, The Italian Open … Golf

Gymnastics

Noon: FIG World Championship … NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Philadelphia … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vancouver … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Rugby

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Wales vs. Fiji … NBC Sports

Soccer

5 p.m.: Birmingham Legion FC at Hartford Athletic … ESPNEWS

Soccer, college men

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Indiana … FS1

Volleyball, college

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State … ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Dodgers … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

