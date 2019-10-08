Injured Yankees CF Aaron Hicks feels ready to return to roster

By Mark Didtler Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. – Injured New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks feels like he’s ready to return to the roster for the AL Championship Series.

Hicks, who has a right elbow flexor strain and last played on Aug. 3, is among a group of players at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa who were not on the AL Division Series roster.

Hick said Tuesday he is “definitely ready to go out there and play.”

“For sure,” Hicks said. “That’s really what I’m getting ready for is to get back and play in the playoffs. Get back to playing baseball.”

New York, which completed a three-game sweep of Minnesota on Monday night, will face either Houston or Tampa Bay in Game 1 of ALCS on Saturday night.

Hicks is facing live pitching and throwing to bases.

“I’m pretty much doing everything,” Hicks said.

Hicks watched the Yankees’ series-clinching win with Rays catcher Travis d’Arnuad and his family at a restaurant in St. Petersburg.

“It’s the second time that they celebrated without me, so it’s one of those things that you just want to be part of it,” Hicks said. “It is tough.”

Others working out include outfielder Clint Frazier, first baseman Mike Ford, and pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Stephan Tarpley.

“I think all of us are ready to help if called upon,” Frazier said. “It’s obviously a situation that you’d rather be there, but if we’re called upon I think anyone of us is ready to go up there and contribute.”

“It’s a unique situation, especially because it’s hard to break into the big leagues as it is,” Frazier added. “So, I think it’s one of those things when you finally do break in, it’s one of the best feelings that you can have. I’ve had that feeling for a little bit this year, and I’m searching for that feeling again. All I can do is continue to wait.”

Third baseman Miguel Andujar and first baseman Greg Bird, both out for the season with injuries, are also at the complex.