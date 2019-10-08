Gonzaga women’s basketball gets oral commitment from Australian guard Lily Scanlon

Point guard Lily Scanlon, who led the Australian U19 team to the silver medal in the FIBA Basketball World Cup this summer, has given an oral commit to play at Gonzaga next year.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to Gonzaga University,” Scanlon posted Monday night on Twitter.

The 5-foot-9 Scanlon will be the second Australian international in as many years to join the Zags. True freshman Eliza Hollingsworth, a 6-2 forward, played with Scanlon in the U17 world championships last year in Belarus.

Like Hollingsworth, Scanlon is from the Melbourne area, which also produced former GU point guard Georgia Stirton.

Gonzaga can’t confirm the commitment, as the official signing period begins Nov. 13, but Scanlon made it clear that she’s a Zag.

“A huge thanks to my family, friends and coaches for your ongoing support over the years,” Scanlon said. “I can’t wait for this next chapter to begin and to join the Zag family in 2020.”

This summer at the U19s in Thailand, the 18-year-old Scanlon captained a seventh-ranked Australian team all the way to the gold-medal game, where it lost 74-70 to the United States.

After dropping their opener to the U.S. by 23, the Aussies reeled off five straight wins to reach the gold-medal game.

A year earlier, Scanlon and Hollingsworth helped Australia earn a bronze medal.

It’s been a big year for Scanlon, who earned a scholarship to the Australian Center of Excellence, a prestigious developmental camp that draws elite players from around the country.

She plays with the center’s team against the top players from the Melbourne area.

“It is awesome,” Scanlon told the Sunbury Star Weekly newspaper. “You’re playing against a lot of older, more experienced players. … You learn so much.”

The signing of Scanlon leaves the Zags flush at the point for several years. Twins Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong are true freshmen this year, though one may move to shooting guard.