Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, October 9

Cross country

High school boys: GSL: Rogers, Central Valley, Shadle Park and University at Liberty Lake County Park; Mead, Mt. Spokane and Gonzaga Prep at Finch Arboretum; Ferris, Lewis and Clark and North Central at Audubon Park, all 5:10 p.m.; GNL: Pullman at Clarkston, 4 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Freeman; Medical Lake and Newport, both 5:15 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Rogers, Central Valley, Shadle Park and University at Liberty Lake County Park; Mead, Mt. Spokane and Gonzaga Prep at Finch Arboretum; Ferris, Lewis and Clark and North Central at Audubon Park, all 4:40 p.m.; GNL: Pullman at Clarkston, 4 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Freeman; Medical Lake at Newport, both 4:30 p.m.

Golf

College women: Idaho at Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in Seattle.

Soccer

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Rogers; Mt. Spokane at Mead; Lewis and Clark at Ferris, all 4 p.m.; North Central vs. Shadle Park at Albi Stadium; Central Valley at University, both 6:30.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, Blue Mountain at North Idaho, both 6 p.m.

High school: NE 2B North: Northwest Christian at Kettle Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing 9:35 a.m.; horse racing, 10:05. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.