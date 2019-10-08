Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, October 9
Tue., Oct. 8, 2019, 10:12 p.m.
Cross country
High school boys: GSL: Rogers, Central Valley, Shadle Park and University at Liberty Lake County Park; Mead, Mt. Spokane and Gonzaga Prep at Finch Arboretum; Ferris, Lewis and Clark and North Central at Audubon Park, all 5:10 p.m.; GNL: Pullman at Clarkston, 4 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Freeman; Medical Lake and Newport, both 5:15 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Rogers, Central Valley, Shadle Park and University at Liberty Lake County Park; Mead, Mt. Spokane and Gonzaga Prep at Finch Arboretum; Ferris, Lewis and Clark and North Central at Audubon Park, all 4:40 p.m.; GNL: Pullman at Clarkston, 4 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Freeman; Medical Lake at Newport, both 4:30 p.m.
Golf
College women: Idaho at Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in Seattle.
Soccer
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Rogers; Mt. Spokane at Mead; Lewis and Clark at Ferris, all 4 p.m.; North Central vs. Shadle Park at Albi Stadium; Central Valley at University, both 6:30.
Tennis
College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Volleyball
College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, Blue Mountain at North Idaho, both 6 p.m.
High school: NE 2B North: Northwest Christian at Kettle Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing 9:35 a.m.; horse racing, 10:05. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.
