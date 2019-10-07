Late afternoon kickoff time set for Homecoming game between Washington State, Colorado

PULLMAN – Washington State and Colorado drew a late afternoon kickoff time for the Oct. 19 Homecoming game at Martin Stadium.

The Cougars and Buffaloes will kick off at 4 p.m. next Saturday, the Pac-12 announced Monday morning. The ESPN family of networks will carry the broadcast, but it’s still to be determined whether the action will air on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Our Homecoming game against Colorado next Saturday will kick off at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU#GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/Gmqk1R4fdj — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 7, 2019

Kickoff times and television slots were announced for four other Pac-12 games taking place on Oct. 19. Oregon State’s game at Cal will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on the Pac-12 Networks, Oregon’s game at Washington will start at 12:30 p.m. on ABC, Arizona State’s game at Utah will kick off at 3 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks and Arizona’s game at USC will start at 6:30 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.

Colorado, under the direction of first-year coach Mel Tucker, will be looking to break a two-game losing streak against Washington State, which shut the Buffaloes out 28-0 two years ago in Pullman and beat them 31-7 last year in Boulder.