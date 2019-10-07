Five Battlin’ Bears earn player of the week honors

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont., October 7, 2019 – Five Battlin’ Bears earned conference player of the week honors as announced by the Frontier Conference and Cascade Collegiate Conference on Monday.

Jackson Duffey earned the Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week honor for the Frontier Conference. Running a time of 25:36 in the 8K, the junior from Ronan, Montana finished in fourth out of 53 runners at the Montana Open. His time was the highest among qualified scoring runners.

Ruth Chepsat earned the Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week honor for the Frontier Conference. The junior from Eldoret, Kenya ran a time of 18:33 in the 5K to finished in seventh out of 54 runners. She finished ahead of every other NAIA runner competing.

Claire Wright earned the Women’s Golfer of the Week honor for the Frontier Conference. The freshman from Chowchilla, California earned individual medalist honors after shooting 7-over-par 151 at the Warrior Fall Invitational.

Natalie Hilderman earned the Volleyball Setter of the Week honor for the Frontier Conference. The junior from Red Lodge, Montana averaged 10 assists per set as the Battlin’ Bears swept No. 20 ranked University of Providence and MSU-Northern 3-0.

Sky Swenson earned the Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor for the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The junior from Berlin, Germany had three goals and an assist over the weekend which included both goals in Rocky’s 2-1 win over Southern Oregon University.

For more information regarding Rocky Mountain College athletics, visit gobattlinbears.com.