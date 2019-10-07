SWX Home
Sports

Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, October 8

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Golf

College men: Washington State at Mountaineer Invitational in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Whitworth, CC Spokane, North Idaho at Lilac Invitational at Liberty Lake GC, 9 a.m.

College women: Idaho at Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in Seattle. CC Spokane, North Idaho at Lilac Invitational at Liberty Lake GC.

Hockey

KIJHL: Spokane at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Volleyball

College: Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall