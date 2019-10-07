Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, October 8
Mon., Oct. 7, 2019, 10:15 p.m.
Golf
College men: Washington State at Mountaineer Invitational in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Whitworth, CC Spokane, North Idaho at Lilac Invitational at Liberty Lake GC, 9 a.m.
College women: Idaho at Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in Seattle. CC Spokane, North Idaho at Lilac Invitational at Liberty Lake GC.
Hockey
KIJHL: Spokane at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Volleyball
College: Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
