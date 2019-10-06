On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

10 a.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay … MLB

Noon: Atlanta at St. Louis … TBS

3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington … TBS

5:30 p.m.: New York Yankees at Minnesota … FS1

Basketball, college women

Noon: Pac-12 Media Day coverage … Pac-12

Basketball, NBA preseason

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Atlanta … NBA

3 a.m. (Tuesday): Houston vs. Toronto … NBA

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Cleveland at San Francisco … ESPN

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

