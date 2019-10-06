On the air
Sun., Oct. 6, 2019, 10:08 p.m.
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
10 a.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay … MLB
Noon: Atlanta at St. Louis … TBS
3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington … TBS
5:30 p.m.: New York Yankees at Minnesota … FS1
Basketball, college women
Noon: Pac-12 Media Day coverage … Pac-12
Basketball, NBA preseason
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Atlanta … NBA
3 a.m. (Tuesday): Houston vs. Toronto … NBA
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Cleveland at San Francisco … ESPN
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
