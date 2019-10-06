Makamae Gomera-Stevens scores in OT to lift WSU Cougars over Cal Bears
Sun., Oct. 6, 2019, 9:54 p.m.
BERKELEY, Calif. – Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored 1 minute, 11 seconds into overtime and the 14th-ranked Washington State Cougars earned a 1-0 victory over the No. 20 California Golden Bears in Pac-12 Conference women’s soccer action on Sunday.
The victory is the first this season for the Cougars (9-2, 2-1 Pac-12) over a top-20 opponent. WSU beat Cal (9-3, 1-2) for a second straight time and picked up its first win in Berkeley since 2014.
Gomera-Stevens’ goal was her third of the season. Elaily Hernandez-Repreza and Averie Collins picked up assists on the score.
WSU goalkeeper Ella Dederick tallied six saves in notching her fourth shutout of the season.
The Cougars took a season-low one shot on goal in the first half.
WSU returns to action on Thursday when they host the Arizona Wildcats at 7 p.m. The game will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.
