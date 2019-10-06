Makamae Gomera-Stevens scores in OT to lift WSU Cougars over Cal Bears

BERKELEY, Calif. – Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored 1 minute, 11 seconds into overtime and the 14th-ranked Washington State Cougars earned a 1-0 victory over the No. 20 California Golden Bears in Pac-12 Conference women’s soccer action on Sunday.

The victory is the first this season for the Cougars (9-2, 2-1 Pac-12) over a top-20 opponent. WSU beat Cal (9-3, 1-2) for a second straight time and picked up its first win in Berkeley since 2014.

Gomera-Stevens’ goal was her third of the season. Elaily Hernandez-Repreza and Averie Collins picked up assists on the score.

WSU goalkeeper Ella Dederick tallied six saves in notching her fourth shutout of the season.

The Cougars took a season-low one shot on goal in the first half.

WSU returns to action on Thursday when they host the Arizona Wildcats at 7 p.m. The game will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.