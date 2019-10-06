Battlin’ Bears soccer teams sweep Southern Oregon

By Spencer Martin

BILLINGS, Mont., October 6, 2019 – Two goals from Rocky Mountain College’s Sky Swenson lifted the Battlin’ Bears Men’s soccer team over the Southern Oregon University Raiders 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Swenson knocked in his first goal in the 24th minute unassisted to put the Battlin’ Bears (6-3, 5-1 CCC) up by one. With Rocky out-shooting the Raiders 6-3 in the first period, the lead would sustain the Battlin’ Bears through the first half.

Southern Oregon’s (5-5, 3-2 CCC) Alan Gaytan found the back of the net for the equalizer in the 73rd minute.

The game remained tied until the 86th minute when Swenson once again rose to the moment. Snagging a ball from a Raider’s defender, the junior from Berlin, Germany powered in the game-winning goal.

“It was an exceptional performance by Sky today,” said Rocky Mountain College’s head men’s soccer coach, Richard Duffy. “We put together a strong first half, but dropped off a bit in the second period. We’ll look to put together two full quality periods next game.”

The Battlin’ Bears held a 10-7 shot advantage over the Raiders while Southern Oregon held a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The Battlin’ Bears will next host Walla Walla University on October 13 at Wendy’s Field.

The Battlin’ Bears Women’s team was also in action today against the Raiders.

Rocky Mountain College’s Lauryn Gamache kicked in the game-winning goal with just 52 seconds left on the clock during the Battlin’ Bears’ 1-0 victory over the Southern Oregon University Raiders.

Fresh off a scoreless draw against Oregon Tech on Friday, Rocky (7-2-1, 4-1-1 CCC) looked destined to once again head into overtime. Through the first half, the Battlin’ Bears held just a 9-7 shot advantage, but out-shot the Raiders (5-3-1, 2-1-1 CCC) 12-3 in the second period. Nevertheless, Southern Oregon’s Kailey Lemon provided stiff defense with 12 saves on the day.

With time dwindling down and less than a minute left, Hannah Borgel threaded a ball between two Raiders to Gamache. Gamache shifted past another Southern Oregon defender and powered the ball into the top of the net for the game winner.

Pulling in six saves, Rocky’s Maia Wetzel recorded her sixth shutout of the season.

The Battlin’ Bears held an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Rocky Mountain College will next play Eastern Oregon University at home on October 18.