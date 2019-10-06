Area Sports Menu for Monday, October 7
Sun., Oct. 6, 2019, 10 p.m.
Golf
College men: Washington State at Mountaineer Invitational in Bridgeport, West Virginia, 5:30 a.m. Whitworth, CC Spokane, North Idaho at Lilac Invitational at Liberty Lake GC, 9.
College women: CC Spokane, North Idaho at Lilac Invitational at Liberty Lake GC.
Soccer
High school boys: Nonleague: Immaculate Conception Academy at St. Maries, 4 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Shadle Park at Ferris, 4 p.m. Nonleague: Freeman at Northwest Christian, 4 p.m.
Softball
High school: GSL: Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Rogers at East Valley, Shadle Park at North Central, Lewis and Clark at University, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Mead at Ferris, all 4 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Volleyball
High school: Nonleague: Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
