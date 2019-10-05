‘Tricky Trio,’ including Jalen Suggs, among Gonzaga recruits taking in Kraziness in the Kennel

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Dominick Harris orally committed to Gonzaga last year as a sophomore in high school, and from the moment he agreed to become a Bulldog, he has been the ultimate hype man for fellow recruits.

His desire to build a championship-caliber squad for the 2020 season led him to find players he wanted to suit up next to.

Harris sent a barrage of tweets, trying to build the 2020 class alongside GU coaches. And so far, it appears to be successful.

During Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday, Harris – ranked 60th among 2020 recruits according to 24/7 Sports – was pumping up the other three recruits in the front row on the baseline.

One was 63rd-ranked Julian Strawther’s, whose commitment the Bulldogs secured in April, and one was 10th-ranked Jalen Suggs, whose interest in the program has increased since he was first approached by GU.

Strawther and Suggs visited the Kennel in February when the Zags comfortably beat Saint Mary’s 94-46. At the time, both were making their first visits to Spokane.

Suggs’ interest is high enough that he created a nickname for the three: The Tricky Trio. #TrickyTrio has gained momentum across Twitter since the three announced their visit just more than a month ago.

For what it’s worth, 24/7 Sports’ recruiting experts all predict Suggs to pick the Zags when he decides to announce his future, although he is also considering playing college football.

Harris wasn’t alone in recruiting on Saturday, as the GU Kennel Club made sure to have its presence felt.

At multiple points throughout the scrimmage, the Kennel Club chanted toward the recruits. The first chant was the Tricky Trio nickname, which had the three acknowledging the students. The second chant toward the baseline included the fourth member of the posse.

“We want you,” shouted the Kennel Club for a minute. After securing Harris and Strawther, the student section focused their attention on two Minnehaha Academy products, one of which was the undecided Suggs and the other Chet Holmgren, a 2021 recruit.

Holmgren, a 7-foot junior, made GU one of his first official visits. The Zags are one of 25 teams to offer Holmgren, according to 24/7 Sports.

As the Bulldogs do with their other recruits, they want to make the largest impact they can in the limited amount of time they have in Spokane.

“Our fans are special. They do a great job, obviously, every game, the energy they bring, especially the Kennel Club,” assistant coach Brian Michaelson said. “(Kraziness) has really turned into an amazing, amazing event where people turn out every single year. Lines start by 7 or 8 a.m., and by 2:30 they are around the library and the soccer field. It’s a pretty cool place and it’s pretty special.”

Holmgren is the fourth overall recruit in the 2021 class and has seen his stock skyrocket since April when he was the 61st-ranked prospect of the class.

Holmgren still has plenty of time and visits to make before he decides where to take the next step in his basketball journey. But with the early signing period beginning next month for 2020 recruits, all the focus is now shifted to Suggs as the country – and the other 22 schools who have offered him – await his decision.