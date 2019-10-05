Top 25 football roundup: No. 10 Florida drops Auburn, stays unbeaten

Associated Press

Lamical Perine ran 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Florida’s defense delivered another gem and the No. 10 Gators beat seventh-ranked Auburn 24-13 in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday.

Perine broke linebacker K.J. Britt’s tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered down the sideline for the program’s longest TD run in more than 30 years. It gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extra breathing room in a game they never trailed.

The biggest reason they led throughout: defense.

Jon Greenard and David Reese were the stars of the show for Florida, which has given up a measly 16 points in four home games this season.

Quarterback Bo Nix completed 11 of 27 passes for 145 yards for Auburn (5-1, 2-1), with a touchdown and three interceptions.

(3) Georgia 43, Tennessee 14: Jake Fromm completed 24 of 29 passes for 288 yards and threw two touchdowns, Georgia’s defense delivered a dominant second-half performance and the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) recovered from a slow start to beat the Volunteers (1-4, 0-2) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Georgia scored the final 33 points to earn its 15th straight victory over Eastern Division opponents.

(4) Ohio State 34, (25) Michigan State 10: Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown and the Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) overcame a sluggish start to roll over the No. 25 Spartans (4-2, 2-1) in Columbus, Ohio.

(5) LSU 42, Utah State 6: Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns to help the Tigers (5-0) defeat the Aggies (3-2) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(6) Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20: Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume in leading the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) to a victory over the Jayhawks (2-4, 0-2) in Lawrence, Kansas.

(8) Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0: Jonathan Taylor had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass, Zack Baun had a career-high three sacks, and the Badgers (5-0) coasted to a win over the Golden Flashes (2-3) in Madison, Wisconsin.

(9) Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0: Ian Book threw five touchdown passes and had only four incomplete passes in a little more than two quarters of work as the Fighting Irish (4-1) rolled over the Falcons (1-4) in South Bend, Indiana.

(11) Texas 42, West Virginia 31: Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) converted three turnovers into TDs in a victory over the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

(12) Penn State 35, Purdue 7: Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score as the No. 12 Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) routed the Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2) in State College, Pennsylvania.

(19) Michigan 10, (14) Iowa 3: Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give the Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) an early double-digit lead and their defense did the rest against the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1), forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks in a win in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(16) Boise State 38, UNLV 13: Hank Bachmeier completed 19 of 30 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, John Hightower added 156 yards of total offense and a 76-yard touchdown reception, and the Broncos (5-0, 2-0 Mountain West) cruised to a victory over UNLV in Las Vegas.

Texas Tech 45, (21) Oklahoma State 35: Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season as the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) knocked off the Cowboys (4-2, 1-2) in Lubbock, Texas.

(24) SMU 43, Tulsa 37: Shane Buechele threw a 25-yard touchdown to James Proche in the third overtime and the Mustangs (6-0, 2-0 American) beat the Golden Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1), coming back from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter.