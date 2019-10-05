Spokane Chiefs start hot, rout Tri-City 7-1

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – Ethan Finley scored two goals, Adam Beckman and Bear Hughes each tallied a goal and two assists, and the Spokane Chiefs used a blistering opening period to rout the Tri-City Americans 7-1 Saturday in a Western Hockey League game at Toyota Center.

Six Chiefs scored during the onslaught, as Eli Zummack, Finley, Beckman and Hughes each netted their first goal of the season.

Spokane (3-1-1-0, seven points) avenged a 3-0 home-opening loss to the Americans (3-3-0-0, six) on Sept. 28 by spoiling Tri-City’s first home game. The win vaults the Chiefs to the top of the U.S. Division standings above the Americans and Portland.

Ty Smith opened the scoring 8 minutes in on a power play in for his third goal in two games.

Zummack followed 1:33 on another power-play goal. The Chiefs finished with a season-high three goals with an extra skater. After starting the season 1 for 12 on the power play, Spokane is 5 for 11 the last two games.

Finley notched his first at 13 minues, and Gabruch tallied with 18 seconds left in the period to make it 4-0.

Spokane went on another scoring run in the third period, putting away three goals in a 4-minute stretch. Beckman scored 4:04 into the frame, Finley tipped in Bobby Russell’s shot on another power play, and Hughes netted to complete the hot streak.

Beckman’s two assists give him eight for the season, tops on the team.

Lukas Parik made 18 saves but lost the shutout when Marc Lajole scored with 5:07 remaining.

Spokane returns to the Arena Sunday to take on Everett.