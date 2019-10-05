Spokane Audubon chapter presents ‘Birding Florida’

From staff reports

The Spokane Audubon chapter’s next meeting program, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Riverview Community Bldg. (2117 E. North Crescent Ave.), will be “Birding Florida,” presented by former Palouse Audubon chapter president Ron Force of Moscow, Idaho, a retired University of Idaho dean.

Force toured Florida in spring 2018, from Miami to the Dry Tortugas, looking for the special bird species of that popular birding state that are found nowhere else. He’ll show photos of the many species he saw and photographed, such as crested caracara, limpkin and Florida jay, and talk about conservation practices and challenges in Florida in this time of climate change and population growth.

For more information, visit audubonspokane.org.