Pac-12 football roundup: No. 13 Oregon rallies to defeat Cal 17-7

Associated Press

Justin Herbert threw for 214 yards and a late touchdown to extend his streak of consecutive games with a scoring pass to 33, and No. 13 Oregon overcame an uncharacteristically slow start in a 17-7 victory over California on Saturday night in Eugene.

Oregon (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) trailed until Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:38 left in third quarter made it 10-7. Herbert’s streak of TDs appeared in jeopardy until his short pass to Jaylon Redd with 7:14 to go in the game.

The Ducks, whose only loss came in the opener against Auburn, were held scoreless in the first half by the surprisingly resilient Golden Bears (4-2, 1-2).

Junior Devon Modster made his first start for Cal in place of injured quarterback Chase Garbers. After struggling last week when Garbers got knocked out of Cal’s loss to Arizona State, Modster fared better against Oregon’s defense.

Modster threw for 190 yards and a touchdown against the Ducks, who hadn’t given up a TD since the game against the Tigers.

Arizona 35, Colorado 30: Khalil Tate threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns in his return from a leg injury and the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0) used stops at the goal line and midfield on the Buffaloes’ (3-2, 1-1) final two drives to wrap up a victory in Boulder, Colorado.

Tate completed 31 of 41 passes and only ran four times, including a 7-yard scamper on third-and-6 from midfield in the closing minutes that allowed Arizona to run out the clock and leave Folsom Field as the Pac-12 South’s last unbeaten team.

The Buffaloes sorely missed star receiver Laviska Shenault (core muscle injury), who sat out, as well as safety Mikial Onu, who had a first-half interception but left on the first defensive series of the second half with a torso injury.

Oregon State 48, UCLA 31: Jake Luton threw a career-high five touchdowns passes – including three to Isaiah Hodgins – Artavis Pierce ran for 119 yard and the Beavers (2-3, 1-1)defeated the Bruins (1-5, 1-2) in Pasadena, California.

Luton completed 18 of 26 passes for 285 yards and added had a rushing score late in the fourth quarter. Two of the touchdown passes came in the first quarter as the Beavers scored on their first three drives to take a 21-0 lead.

Demetric Felton had 166 scrimmage yards for UCLA, which lost for the 14th time in Chip Kelly’s 18 games as coach. Felton had 111 yards rushing – including a career-long 75-yard TD in third quarter – and 55 yards receiving.