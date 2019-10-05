Gonzaga Prep’s Liam Lloyd gives oral commitment to Grand Canyon

Gonzaga Prep all-league wing Liam Lloyd announced his oral commitment to play basketball at Grand Canyon University via Twitter on Saturday.

“I just thought they had all the stuff I was looking for in a school,” he said. “They’re on the verge of becoming something great.”

Lloyd is son of Tommy Lloyd, longtime assistant coach to Mark Few at Gonzaga.

“He told me he was going down the other day,” Gonzaga Prep coach Matty McIntyre said. “I’m really happy for him and proud of him.

“He’s put in a ton of time. People don’t understand the loneliness and the countless hours it takes to be at his level the way he can shoot the ball.”

Lloyd traveled to GCU for their “Midnight Madness” season-opening practice on Friday before attending the “Kraziness in the Kennel” at Gonzaga on Saturday, where he watched former teammate Anton Watson dressed with the Zags for the first time.

“I like the student body and how they all have a great following, with the school, they’re super supportive,” Lloyd said. “There’s comparison between there – they call it ‘The Havocs’ – like the Kennel Club (at Gonzaga). So I thought that was pretty special. You’re not going to find a lot of other college programs that have that.”

Lloyd, who will be a senior for the Bullpups this season, has been an all-Greater Spokane League selection each of the past two seasons and has been an integral part of the Bullpups’ back-to-back state 4A championships.

He averaged over 16 points per game last season.

Lloyd had several other offers, including a few closer to home, but the Antelopes were always high on his list.

“I think (GCU) definitely stood out for a while,” Lloyd said. “They recruited me for almost a year now. They offered me, I think, at the end of July. So it’s always been in the back of my mind. I’ve always had a genuine thing for them.”

Lloyd will be the only returning senior on McIntyre’s roster this season.

“It’s super exciting,” Lloyd said. “It’s another challenge. And with the challenge comes a lot more responsibilities. I’m ready. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life, so I’m excited to get the year going.”

“This is his show now,” McIntyre said. “I’m excited to see how he responds to having that weight on his shoulders. He’s going to do a great job and lead in an authentic way – his way. It’ll be different, but it’ll be good.”

Lloyd said he’s anxious to start working with Grand Canyon coach Dan Majerle.

“He’s a good dude. He knows what he’s doing,” Lloyd said. “And he’s a winner. I’m a dude that wants to win. So I thought, you know, we just fit perfect together.”

Majerle, a former NBA All-Star and Olympian, is in his seventh year at the helm of GCU men’s basketball in 2019-20 after taking over the program in 2013.

Majerle played 14 seasons in the NBA and averaged 11.4 points. He made three All-Star appearances and was named to the 1990-91 and 1992-93 All-Defensive second team. He led the league in 3-pointers made (192) in 1993-94.

“It’s been a dream of (Lloyd’s) to go play at the DI level and its going to be a great fit for him,” McIntyre said. “Coach Majerle was a great shooter, too, and he will help put Liam in the best position to be successful.”