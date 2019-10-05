Friends of Scotchman Peaks will teach first aid
Sat., Oct. 5, 2019, 1:18 p.m.
The Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness has two Wilderness and Remote First Aid and CPR/AED certification courses scheduled this fall.
The classes will be held Oct. 12-13 or Nov. 9-10 for $60. FSPW is asking participants to donate two days of volunteer time back to the organization.
The two-day classes run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and will be held in Sandpoint. The October course has two spots left. Registration closes one week before each course. To sign up, visit scotchmanpeaks.org/events
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com