Billings Skyview’s Sierra Walsh signs with Rocky’s volleyball program

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont., October 5, 2019 – Rocky Mountain College volleyball head coach Yang Yang has announced that Sierra Walsh has signed of a Letter of Intent for the 2020 season.

The 5-foot-11-inch middle hitter is currently a senior at Billings Skyview High School.

“Sierra has a lot of untapped talent and we are excited to see her take it to the next level,” said Yang. “She has a great work ethic.”

Walsh lettered in volleyball for two years with the Falcons.

“Sierra is a top-flight volleyball player, student-athlete, and teammate. She will fit in nicely at Rocky,” said Billing Skyview High School’s coach Vicki Carle. “Sierra loves volleyball and will work hard to do her part to keep the Rocky program great. We are so proud of her.”

Walsh will pursue a degree in elementary education at Rocky Mountain College.

“I chose Rocky because of the environment. I love the idea of having smaller classes along with the very high placement rate that it has for the teaching program,” said Walsh. “I am very excited to be able to continue my volleyball career in my hometown with friends and family along for the ride.”

For more information regarding Rocky Mountain College athletics, visit gobattlinbears.com.