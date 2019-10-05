Area Sports Menu for Sunday, October 6
Sat., Oct. 5, 2019, 10:12 p.m.
Golf
College men: Idaho at Ron Moore Invitational in Denver.
College women: Whitworth at Culturame Classic in Canby, Oregon, 11 a.m.
Hockey
WHL: Everett at Spokane, 5:05 p.m.
Soccer
College men: Pac-12: Washington at California, 3 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, 2:30 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at California, noon; Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Linfield, noon.
Tennis
College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
College women: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho at Cougar Classic in Pullman.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at USC, noon; Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m.; dog racing 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m.
