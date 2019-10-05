Area Sports Menu for Sunday, October 6

Golf

College men: Idaho at Ron Moore Invitational in Denver.

College women: Whitworth at Culturame Classic in Canby, Oregon, 11 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Everett at Spokane, 5:05 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Pac-12: Washington at California, 3 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, 2:30 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at California, noon; Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Linfield, noon.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

College women: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho at Cougar Classic in Pullman.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at USC, noon; Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m.; dog racing 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m.