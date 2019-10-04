SWX Home
Washington State University offers elk hoof disease updates

The four deformed hooves of one elk with hoof disease are shown in this lab photo by researchers studying the disease plaguing elk in southwestern Washington. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife photo (Washington Department of Fish an / Washington Department of Fish an)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

For those interested in staying informed about Washington State University’s ongoing research into elk hoof disease, the university offers a newsletter update.

WSU is building a state-of-the art, 4-acre research facility to study the poorly understood disease.

To sign up, visit vmp.vetmed.wsu.edu/research/elk-hoof-disease/updates.

