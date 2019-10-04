Washington State University offers elk hoof disease updates
Fri., Oct. 4, 2019, 5 p.m.
For those interested in staying informed about Washington State University’s ongoing research into elk hoof disease, the university offers a newsletter update.
WSU is building a state-of-the art, 4-acre research facility to study the poorly understood disease.
To sign up, visit vmp.vetmed.wsu.edu/research/elk-hoof-disease/updates.
