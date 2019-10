Top 25 football roundup: Cincinnati beats No. 18 UCF 27-24 with 3 INTs

Associated Press

CINCINNATI – Ahmad Gardner returned an interception for a go-ahead touchdown and Cincinnati clamped down on freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel and No. 18 Central Florida’s high-scoring offense Friday night for a 27-24 victory that ended the Knights’ streak of 19 straight conference wins.

After getting blown out their past two games against the two-time defending American Athletic champs, the Bearcats (4-1, 1-0) gave themselves an early edge in the race. And it came by way of a defense that’s had trouble keeping up with UCF (4-2, 1-1).

In addition to Gardner’s 16-yard interception return, the Bearcats picked off Gabriel’s passes at the Cincinnati 2 and 6 as they took control and closed it out.

UCF’s Tre Nixon turned a short pass into a 45-yard touchdown that cut it to 27-24 with 3:11 to go, but the Bearcats ran out the clock, converting a fourth-and-1 at midfield in the closing seconds.

Gabriel came in leading the AAC in passing efficiency, but finished 25 of 46 for 297 yards with three decisive interceptions against a pressing defense that dared him to throw deep. The freshman also botched a handoff at the UCF 19 that set up the first of Desmond Ridder’s two TD passes and got the crowd chanting “Overrated!”

The Knights had scored at least 30 points in each of their past 31 games, the longest such FBS streak since 1936.

Ridder was 17 of 31 for 149 yards. He also threw an interception that set up Greg McCrae’s 1-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left in the half that put UCF ahead 16-10 lead.

Gardner changed the game by stepping in front of a sideline pass and returning an interception 16 yards untouched in the third quarter, and Gabriel couldn’t rally the Knights. Michael Warren II had a 61-yard run that set up Ridder’s second touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for a 27-16 lead.