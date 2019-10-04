Prep football: Kannon Katzer runs for two touchdowns, Mt. Spokane bounces back against University

From staff reports

Kannon Katzer ran for 114 yards on seven carries with touchdown runs of 56 and 20 yards and visiting Mt. Spokane beat University in a nonleague game on Friday.

Katzer added a 10-yard TD reception for the Wildcats (4-1), who are ranked No. 5 in state 3A.

Larry Kennedy had 67 yards receiving and a TD for University (0-5).

Ferris 49, Shadle Park 6: Jack Clavel threw for 146 yards with five touchdown passes and the Saxons (4-1) beat the Highlanders (1-5) in a nonleague game at Albi Stadium.

Post Falls vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd.: Due to a weather delay in the early game at Albi, the game was postponed until today at 1 p.m.

Great Northern

Clarkston 50, West Valley 49 (OT): Eddie Bergland ran for a 157 yards on 24 carries and the visiting Bantams (4-1, 1-0) defeated the seventh-ranked Eagles (3-2, 0-1) in overtime.

Pullman 41, East Valley 0: Sam Tingstad had a pair of receiving touchdowns and a field goal and the Greyhounds (4-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Knights (1-4, 0-1).

Henry Stevens had two interceptions for East Valley.

Cascade 21, Cheney 14.

Northeast A

Deer Park 21, Colville 20: Matt Jorgensen rushed for 100 yards with a touchdown and the visiting ninth-ranked Stags (5-0, 3-0) defeated the defending state champion Indians (3-2, 1-1).

With 23 seconds left, the Stags blocked a 40-yard field-goal attempt to seal it.

Grant Michaliszyn rushed for 86 yards with a touchdown for Colville.

Freeman 56, Medical Lake 8: Ryan Hayek had a receiving touchdown and returned an interception for a score and the Scotties (2-3, 2-1) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-4, 0-2).

Eugene Haas had a rushing touchdown for Medical Lake.

Riverside 34, Lakeside 9: Sammy Desroches ran for 220 yards with three touchdowns and the host Rams (4-1, 2-1) defeated the Eagles (1-4, 1-2).

Ian Hendershott had a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Riverside finished with 302 rushing yards.

Newport 34, Chewelah 20: The Grizzlies (3-2) beat the host Cougars (1-5) in a nonleaguer.

Idaho 5A/4A

Sandpoint 39, Lake City 14: Christian Niemela had 123 yards receiving with two TDs and the Bulldogs (4-2) beat the visiting Timberwolves (3-3) in a nonleague game.

Uriah Chavez ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Lake City.

Gerrit Cox added a rushing and punt return touchdown for Sandpoint.

Timberlake 27, Lakeland 14: The fourth-ranked Tigers (5-0) defeated the host Hawks (3-3) in a nonleague game in Rathdrum.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 21, Davenport 7: Hayden Hardt had 275 rushing yards with a touchdown and the visiting Lancers (4-1) beat the Gorillas (2-3).

Colfax 39, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13: Jacob Brown rushed for three touchdowns on 206 yards and the visiting Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) defeated the Broncos (1-5, 0-2).

Oroville 13, Northwest Christian 11: Colby Guzman ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Hornets beat the visiting Crusaders (0-5).

Asotin 38, Reardan 0.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 66, Columbia 20: The visiting Panthers (4-1) defeated the Lions (1-2). August Wagner rushed for 118 yards with two touchdowns and passed for 90 yards with a touchdown pass for Columbia.

Republic 46, Springdale 14.

Central Washington 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Entiat 36: Dane Isaak had a receiving touchdown, three rushing touchdowns and three touchdown passes and the visiting Warriors (5-0, 3-0) defeated the Tigers (5-1, 3-1). Case Crutcher had four receiving touchdowns for Entiat.

Wilbur-Creston 58, Bridgeport 12: Peyton Michel completed 12 of 14 passes for 167 yards for three touchdown passese and the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1) defeated the Mustangs (1-3, 0-3). Carter Locke rushed for 102 yards with two touchdowns for Wilbur-Creston.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 62, Touchet 8: Brandon Bales ran for 246 yards with four touchdowns and threw three touchdown passes and the Pirates (1-4) beat the visiting Indians (0-4).

Tekoa-Rosalia 82, Sunnyside Christian 34: Garrett Naught had 168 receiving yards and four touchdown passes and the Timberwolves (4-1, 3-0) defeated the visiting Knights (2-3, 2-2). Cole Peterson had 137 rushing yards with four touchdowns and Anthony Gehring passed for 248 yards and five touchdown passes for Tekoa-Rosalia.

Idaho

St. Maries 33, Bonners Ferry 14: Eli Gibson ran in three touchdowns and threw another touchdown pass and the visiting Lumberjacks (5-2) defeated the Badgers (0-6) in a nonleague game.

Orofino 7, Priest River 6.

Lakeside (ID) 56, Wallace 6: Tucker Sanchez threw for 184 yards with three touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground and the Knights (4-0) defeated the Miners (0-5) in a North Star League game.