Former Gonzaga guard David Stockton signs with Los Angeles Lakers

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs point guard David Stockton signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA team announced Friday.

Stockton joins former Zag Zach Norvell Jr. on the Lakers’ 20-man roster. Jordan Caroline was waived to make room for Stockton, who likely agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract that makes him eligible for bonuses up to $50,000 if he plays at least two months with the G League South Bay Lakers.

The South Bay Lakers acquired Stockton’s returning-player rights on Sept. 3 in a trade with the Stockton Kings.

Stockton averaged 8.7 points and 3.6 assists for Medi Bayreuth in Germany last season. He has four years of G League experience, and has had NBA stints with Utah in 2018 and Sacramento in 2015.

Los Angeles opened training camp last Saturday. Point guard candidates include Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso, but the offense often runs through LeBron James.

Norvell signed a two-way contract, which means he can spend 45 days with the NBA team during the season. The team has the option of signing two-way players to a regular contract to extend their stay.