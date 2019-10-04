NIC ends Community Colleges of Spokane women’s volleyball win streak at 62

From staff reports

For the first time since the 2017 NWAC Tournament, Community Colleges of Spokane’s women’s volleyball team lost a match.

Visiting North Idaho College outlasted the Sasquatch 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9 on Friday, improving to 17-3 overall, 6-0 in the NWAC East. CCS fell to 22-1 and 5-1, one game behind the Cardinal in the division.

Chloe Knudson led NIC with 15 kills; Hanna McPhetridge added 13, Taylor Foster 12. The Cardinal had a .185 hitting percentage to CCS’ .136. Brooklyn Rainer’s 16 kills paced the Sasquatch; McKenna Russell contributed 14 kills, Jordan Shoff 11.

UCLA sweeps Cougars

Washington State dropped the first set by five points and got no closer in the final two as the No. 24 Cougars were swept 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 by UCLA in Los Angeles.

WSU, now 12-3 overall, 1-2 in Pac-12 play, managed just an .082 hitting percentage to the Bruins’ .211.

Magda Jehlárová, a 6-foot-3 freshman from the Czech Republic, led the Cougars with seven of the team’s 30 kills and a match-high six blocks, while 6-3 redshirt senior Jocelyn Urias added six kills and contributed a .263 hit percentage.

Senior Alexis Dirige led WSU with 15 digs and junior Penny Tusa added 13 more.

UCLA (8-4, 3-0 Pac-12), received more than 80% of its 45 kills from three players – Jenny Mosser (14 kills, .314 hitting percentage); Savvy Simo (13 kills); and Mac May (10 kills). Emily Ryan led the Bruins with five blocks.

The Bruins, who improved to 3-0 at home, were led in digs by Kelli Barry, with a match-high 17, Simo (14) and May (12).

The Cougars, 3-2 on the road, remain in Los Angeles this weekend, returning to the court Sunday at noon to face USC at the Galen Center.