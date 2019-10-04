Argos Opening Up 2019-20 Season

By Leo Goldman SWX

Coming off of a year where the Argos went 18 and 14 overall, including upset wins over number 14 Masters, number 8 Westmont, and number 22 Arizona Christian just to name a few, coach Bill Himmelberg expects his team to take the next step this year.

Last year, the Argos had to endure a tough stretch run without team leader and prolific scorer Jenna Randich, who went down with a season ending knee injury. But Himmelberg says he has no concerns about Randich’s health heading into this season.

“We will manage her workload and we’ve been managing her right now in practice. Right now she’s been 100% so there’s really nothing for us to worry about we don’t think there. She’s totally clear to do everything but we’re going to manage her and make sure that we have her for the beginning of conference season we hope.” Said Himmelberg.

“I’m trusting my rehab, I had three great teams of people working me to get back for my senior year. Chris car here, some of my friends from back home so i’m trusting them, trusting my rehab and recovery and I know I can come back just the same.” Said Randich.

The Argos open up their season on October 18th at the McLaughlin Center against Mount Royal university, that game tips off at 730.