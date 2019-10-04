Area Sports Menu for Saturday, October 5

Basketball

College men: Gonzaga’s Kraziness in the Kennel, 4 p.m.

Cross country

College: Eastern Washington, Whitworth, CC Spokane at Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem, Oregon, 9:30 a.m.

High school: Can-AM Invitational at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area, 11:15 a.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 7:30 a.m. Big Sky: Weber State at Idaho, 2 p.m.; Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 6:05. NWC: Willamette at Whitworth, 1 p.m.

High school: SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Yakama Nation, 1 p.m. Nonleague: Sequoia (California) vs. North Central at Roos Field, 6 p.m.

Golf

College men: Idaho at Ron Moore Invitational in Denver.

College women: Eastern Washington at Griz Match Play in Missoula, 8 a.m. Whitworth at Culturame Classic in Canby, Oregon, 1 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Creston at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Washington State at Burnaby (British Columbia) Lake 4K TT.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, 2:15 p.m.

College women: WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, noon.

High school boys: IEL 5A: Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, Lake City at Post Falls, both noon. IML: Bonners Ferry at Orofino, 10 a.m.; Timberlake at Coeur d’Alene Charter, noon; St. Maries at Grangeville, 2 p.m.

High school girls: IEL 5A: Post Falls at Lake City, Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, both noon. IML: Timberlake at Coeur d’Alene Charter, St. Maries at Grangeville, both noon.

Softball

High school: Nonleague: Cheney at Grandview (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

College women: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho at Cougar Classic in Pullman.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, noon. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Linfield, 5 p.m.

High school: Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix: Mead participating. IML: Grangeville at St. Maries, 7 p.m. NE 2B: Asotin at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 4:30 p.m. NE 1B: Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Northport, Valley Christian at Republic, Inchelium at Odessa, all noon. Nonleague: Lewiston at Sandpoint, 2 p.m.; Wenatchee at Central Valley, 2:30.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.