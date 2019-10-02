Reader photo: Late summer siesta
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 2, 2019, 3:55 p.m.
Stan Snow saw this mother and baby moose while riding along the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes in late August. “I just happened to see these two beautiful creatures taking a siesta on a warm summer day,” he wrote.
