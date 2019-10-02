SWX Home
Reader photo: Late summer siesta

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 2, 2019, 3:55 p.m.

Stan Snow saw a mother and baby moose while riding his bicycle along the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes in late August 2019. (Stan Snow / COURTESY)
Stan Snow saw this mother and baby moose while riding along the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes in late August. “I just happened to see these two beautiful creatures taking a siesta on a warm summer day,” he wrote.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

