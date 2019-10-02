SWX Home
Prep girls soccer roundup: Megan Cardenas scores twice, Mead stays undefeated in GSL

Megan Cardenas scored twice and Mead (8-1-0-0, 3-0-0-0) defeated visiting Shadle Park (3-5-0-0, 0-3-0-0) on Wednesday in a Greater Spokane League game.

Katelyn Pomerinke had 11 saves for Shadle Park.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Mt. Spokane 0: Kyah Le scored twice and the visiting Bullpups (8-2-0-0, 3-0-0-0) defeated the Wildcats (4-2-3-0, 2-1-0-0).

Anna Boyer added four saves for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 3, University 2: Yacine Bitibale had a goal and an assist and the visiting Saxons (5-3-0-0, 2-1-0-0) beat the Titans (3-4-0-0, 1-2-0-0).

Gracen Crosby had a goal for University.

Lewis and Clark 8, Rogers 0: Ella Hoefer, Faith Shaw and Becca Fox scored two goals apiece and the visiting Tigers (2-6-1-0, 0-2-0-0) shutout the Pirates (2-6-0-0, 0-3-0-0) at Albi Stadium.

Central Valley 8, North Central 0: Zoe Crockett scored twice and the Bears (6-1-0-0, 2-1-0-0) beat the visiting Indians (3-5-0-0, 1-2-0-0).

Grace Lindsey recorded 12 saves for North Central.

