On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB, NL division series

2 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta … TBS

5:30 p.m.: Washington at LA Dodgers … TBS

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Temple at East Carolina … ESPN

Football, high school

4:30 p.m.: Tri-Cities Prep vs. Rogers … SWX

7 p.m.: Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) … ESPN2

7 p.m.: Peninsula at Timberline … Root

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle … Fox/NFL

Golf

7 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Open de Espana … Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Volunteers of America Classic … Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Shriners Hospital for Children Open … Golf

3 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, Open de Espana … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Nashville … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Rugby

2:30 a.m.: World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy … NBC Sports

Soccer

5 p.m.: Women’s International Friendly, U.S. vs. South Korea … FS1

Soccer, college men

Noon: Oregon State at California … Pac-12

5 p.m.: Washington at Stanford … Pac-12/Pac-12 Washington

Soccer, college women

3 p.m.: Washington at California … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.

Track and field

6:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championship … NBC Sports

10:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championship … NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB, NL division series

2 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta … 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: Washington at LA Dodgers … 700-AM

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle … 94.5-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

