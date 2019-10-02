On the air
Wed., Oct. 2, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB, NL division series
2 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta … TBS
5:30 p.m.: Washington at LA Dodgers … TBS
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama … ESPNU
5 p.m.: Temple at East Carolina … ESPN
Football, high school
4:30 p.m.: Tri-Cities Prep vs. Rogers … SWX
7 p.m.: Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) … ESPN2
7 p.m.: Peninsula at Timberline … Root
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle … Fox/NFL
Golf
7 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Open de Espana … Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Volunteers of America Classic … Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Shriners Hospital for Children Open … Golf
3 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, Open de Espana … Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Nashville … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Rugby
2:30 a.m.: World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy … NBC Sports
Soccer
5 p.m.: Women’s International Friendly, U.S. vs. South Korea … FS1
Soccer, college men
Noon: Oregon State at California … Pac-12
5 p.m.: Washington at Stanford … Pac-12/Pac-12 Washington
Soccer, college women
3 p.m.: Washington at California … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.
Track and field
6:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championship … NBC Sports
10:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championship … NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB, NL division series
2 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta … 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: Washington at LA Dodgers … 700-AM
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle … 94.5-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
