Mattress Firm Student of The Week: Thomas Penley

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

Thomas Penley is this week’s Mattress Firm Student of The Week. Penley is a Tight End on the Capital Bruins football team, but that isn’t the only thing he is known for.

This summer Penley was able to travel to Washington D.C. to be a part of a very special event.

“…I was lucky enough to get involved with American Legion Boys Nation this summer, which is a civic organization that teaches young men a lot about how the government works at local level and national level and…that program has been great to me…I was lucky enough to be chosen to go on to Boys Nation, so the American Legion flew me out for a week in D.C….Going there at this age I felt I was old enough and mature enough to really understand the memorials and all the value everything has there I think every American once in their life should take a trip to D.C. just the history and…the sense of remembrance that you get when you’re in that area is really super neat I feel like,” said Penley.

Some of his football teammates were also involved, including senior runningback Kadyn Craigle.

“It was a great experience, one of the best in my life I mean we both enjoyed it, he was in my city, and you know he’s a really bright guy and a really good friend,” said Kadyn Craigle.

Penley is someone who likes to give back to the community and help other people, which is why it wouldn’t surprise many on what he wants to study.

“I’d like to go into nursing right now, I have been in a health careers class here at Capital and I think it would be a really fulfilling profession…I think just giving back you know public service it’s a sense of fulfillment in your life…Giving back to the community just builds yourself up as a person, why are we supposed to be here if we can’t help others,” said Penley.