Gonzaga women’s basketball picked to repeat as West Coast Conference champions, pair of players honored

There’s nothing like winning to inspire respect from your rivals.

Despite losing three starters from last season, Gonzaga is favored to win a fourth straight West Coast Conference championship, the league announced Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are coming off one of the best seasons in school history, which included a 29-5 record, a program-best No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first-round win over Little Rock.

Some might expect some rebuilding this year after the graduation of Zykera Rice, Chandler Smith and Laura Stockton, but WCC coaches aren’t among them.

Seven out of 10 picked GU to repeat, while three went with BYU.

Along with a winning tradition, GU returns five players averaging double-digit minutes.

“I think we have a lot of potential,” coach Lisa Fortier said earlier this week.

The Zags got perhaps even more respect in the preseason player poll: Forward Jenn Wirth and guard Jill Townsend – neither of whom started last year – were selected to the 10-player team.

Wirth, a 6-foot-3 junior, came off the bench last year in relief of both Rice and her twin sister LeeAnne Wirth.

Despite missing the first seven games with a finger injury, Wirth averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Townsend is coming off a remarkable sophomore year. Despite not starting a single game, she finished with a 9.0 scoring average to finish second behind Rice.

Townsend also averaged almost five rebounds and shot 44% from 3-point-range.

Her season ended with a severe leg injury suffered in the WCC Tournament semifinals against Saint Mary’s. However, Townsend said she’s close to 100% after six months of rehab.

“It’s feeling pretty good, and it’s great to be back with everyone on the court,” Townsend said at practice on Monday.

Gonzaga, which finished 16-2 in the WCC last year, got 78 votes overall. However, BYU was right behind with 75.

At least one rival coach wasn’t sold on the Zags.

Because coaches can’t vote for their own team, a first-place vote is worth nine points. That means GU received 63 points worth of first-place votes, one second-place vote (worth eight points) and one third-place vote (worth seven.)

Defending tournament champion BYU (26-7 overall last year, 15-3 in the WCC) finished second ahead of Pacific (19-10, 10-8), which earned its highest preseason ranking since joining the league in 2013.

The Tigers collected 61 points for third place, edging out a Saint Mary’s (21-12, 12-6) team that is picked fourth with 59 points.

Just one point separated fifth and sixth as Santa Clara (14-17, 6-12) claimed fifth with 40 points and Los Angeles area rivals LMU (18-15, 10-8) and Pepperdine (22-12, 12-6) tied for sixth with 39 points each.

San Diego, San Francisco and Portland round out the preseason poll with the Toreros (9-21, 2-16) collecting 27 points for eighth, the Dons (7-24, 2-16) collecting 18 points for ninth and the Pilots (13-17, 5-13) collecting 14 points for tenth.

Six programs placed at least one student-athlete on the preseason all-conference team, with BYU trio Brenna Chase Drollinger, Sara Hamson and Paisley Johnson leading the way.

Gonzaga opens the season with a home exhibition game on Nov. 2 against Warner Pacific. Conference play begins Dec. 29, when the Zags host Portland.