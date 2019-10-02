Grizzly Athletes Excited for Homecoming Week

By Keith Demolder SWX

This week is Homecoming Week for the University of Montana and that means a bevy of home games for a collection of Grizzly sports including soccer, volleyball, cross country, women’s golf, softball and football.

Taking a look at the schedule, Griz volleyball has a double slate of games against Eastern Washington and Idaho. Soccer has two battles versus Weber State and Idaho State this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Montana Cross Country Invite and Griz Match Play Challenge both start on Friday.

Grizzly Softball plays a fall-league contest against the University of Providence on Sunday and, of course, the homecoming football game against Idaho state is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

With so many events going on, Grizzly athletes are excited for the festivities, but still remain locked-in on their respective sports.

“Yeah, the fact that it’s homecoming and lots of sports are in town, it’s going to make it an exciting weekend and obviously any chance we get to play at home and on our new surface we love it,” Montana junior attack Alexa Coyle said. “And these are two great teams that we’re excited to match up against and I think with just all of those factors, it should be two great games and we’re really excited for it and ready to give it all we got and get results.”

“It’s good having everyone come back and stuff and we do the pep rally on Fridays,” Montana junior linebacker Jace Lewis said. “It’s a fun week, but the focus is strictly on Saturday so you’ve got to treat it like every week.”