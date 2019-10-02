Chiefs’ 2019-20 SWX Television Broadcast Schedule Announced TV BROADCASTS

swx

Spokane Chiefs 2019-20 TV Broadcast Schedule

-Saturday, Jan. 18 • Regina @ Spokane

-Saturday, Jan. 25 • Spokane @ Tri City

-Saturday, Feb. 1 • Kelowna @ Spokane

-Saturday, Feb. 8 • Tri City @ Spokane

-Saturday, Feb. 15 • Spokane @ Tri City

-Friday, Feb. 28 • Seattle @ Spokane

-Saturday, Feb. 29 • Tri City @ Spokane

-Friday, March 13 • Portland @ Spokane

-Saturday, March 14 • Tri City @ Spokane

-Saturday, March 21 • Spokane @ Tri City

-Scheduled games can be viewed on SWX with the broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. The sister station to ——-KHQ-6 NBC, SWX is available on Comcast channel 112 (HD), 306 (SD) and over-the-air channel 6.2.

The Chiefs return to their home ice on Friday, October 4 for Numerica Magnet Schedule Giveaway against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Spokane Chiefs Magnet Schedule courtesy of Numerica Credit Union!

Tickets for Friday and all Chiefs home games are available online at spokanechiefs.com and via the Chiefs’ Ticket Office, over the phone at 509-535-PUCK or in-person at Spokane Arena.